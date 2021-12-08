EDUtech Philippines 2022

Back for its 6th edition on 16-17 February 2022, EDUtech Philippines brings together the education community to build back better and quality education in The Philippines.

Featuring 100+ renowned and inspirational speakers from across the country, the festival will be broadcasting LIVE ONLINE to you, 2 days of K-12 and Higher Education content, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and townhalls to virtually discuss the role of technology in education. We will also be featuring a virtual exhibition hall where educators could explore cutting-edge technologies aimed at achieving institutional goals. 

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand. 

Admission is free for all to attend.

Get your free pass now at: www.terrapinn.com/edutechphil-2022 

From 16 Feb 2022
Until 17 Feb 2022
Add to Calendar
Online
Philippines
Website: 
EDUtech Philippines
News topics: 
Education
Academic discipline: 
Educational Technology
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships