EDUtech Thailand 2022

EDUtech Thailand returns for its 2nd edition on 14-15 September to bring together the education community across Thailand.

Featuring 100+ renowned and inspirational speakers from across the country, the festival will be broadcasting LIVE ONLINE to you across the 2 days in both English and Thai. Addressing the role of technology in K-12 and Higher Education, you’ll be able to attend two channels of premium case studies, panel discussions and technology showcase by the leading minds in education in Thailand. We will also be featuring a virtual exhibition hall where educators could explore the cutting-edge technologies aimed at achieving institutional goals. 

Join us online from the comfort and safety of your home or institutions, either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

Admission is free for all to attend. Get your free pass now at: www.terrapinn.com/JoinEDUtechThailand22

 

From 14 Sep 2022
Until 15 Sep 2022
Add to Calendar
Online
Thailand
Website: 
Online conference website
News topics: 
Education
Innovation
Technology
Academic discipline: 
Educational Technology
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships