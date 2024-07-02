ISAP 2024 Parallel Session: Partnership for Sustainability

This session focuses on APN-funded projects by esteemed researchers from IGES and their transformative potential. Future Earth Japan will provide key feedback on the three key presentations before facilitating a panel discussion featuring the three IGES researchers and engaging the audience in meaningful dialogue. Supported by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, this event underscores the efficacy of collaborative models in driving policy-relevant global change and sustainability research across the Asia-Pacific region.

By elucidating the benefits of partnerships, the session not only advances understanding but also highlights APN’s capacity to yield significant impact through the projects it funds and the extensive networks it has created, thereby offering its stakeholders a compelling demonstration of the tangible outcomes achieved through their contributions to global change and sustainability.

This year’s ISAP, now in its 16th year, will showcase how these and other examples of an integrated approach are addressing the triple planetary crisis. ISAP will also consider how integration can influence a wider range of decisions in the Asia-Pacific and pave the way for transformative change globally.

