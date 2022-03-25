Since 1989, ITEX has set a centrestage to gather the best of ideas and inventions from around the world. Organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS), the exhibition have since become the region’s most visible international platform to bridge a community of inventors and innovators with investors, venture capitalists and other key stakeholders.

Carrying on its prestige and benefits to ensure that the spirit of innovation and invention is nurtured and encouraged, this 33rd installation of the ITEX will take place this 26 - 27 May 2022 as a hybrid format exhibition at both the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia and Online.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/ITEX_22_ARN