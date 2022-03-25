ITEX 2022

The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is the leading international exhibition that features new inventions, technologies, and products, targeted at securing investments, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners.

Since 1989, ITEX has set a centrestage to gather the best of ideas and inventions from around the world. Organised by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS), the exhibition have since become the region’s most visible international platform to bridge a community of inventors and innovators with investors, venture capitalists and other key stakeholders.

Carrying on its prestige and benefits to ensure that the spirit of innovation and invention is nurtured and encouraged, this 33rd installation of the ITEX will take place this 26 - 27 May 2022 as a hybrid format exhibition at both the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia and Online.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/ITEX_22_ARN

 

From 26 May 2022
Until 27 May 2022
Add to Calendar
Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Website: 
Conference website
News topics: 
Innovation
Inventions
Technology
Institution: 
Asia Research News Partnerships