The International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX) is an annual exhibition which features the best innovations from Asia and beyond. Initiated by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) in 1989 as MINDEX, ITEX is the Asia’s Leading Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition, targeted at securing investment, manufacturing and commercialisation prospects and partners. The exhibition features inventions across 15 classifications related to innovation or technology. ITEX is Malaysia’s longest-running invention, innovation and technology exhibition.

Technology Reversing Climate Change

ITEX is back to champion Climate Change!

This year, the MINDS Awards 2023 – a special accolade will be awarded to the most commendable participant with an idea, invention and innovation tackling the effects of climate change covering the specific criteria of: inventions that cut carbon emissions; innovative methods of using recycled materials in new technology; solutions to protect vulnerable communities from the effect of climate change; technologies that conserve natural resources as we race to reverse food insecurity; and designs built on sustainable energy sources.

You can be a part of this purpose to reverse climate change through this new feature at ITEX.

