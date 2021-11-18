Kooha: A Social Sensing Network Application (Explore the Koohascape)​

Overview

In line with this year’s National Science and Technology Week Celebration, the DOST-ASTI is opening the doors for you to explore the Koohascape!

The Kooha Mobile and Web App enables real-time participatory photo and sensor data collection using mobile devices. These data are then used to draw out insights and generate new knowledge and technologies that can be used across sectors.

The Kooha application is now available for download on the Google Play. Just go to this link and install on your mobile device to enjoy its features. You can also visit their website at kooha.asti.dost.gov.ph or their Facebook page to know more about the application’s features and to subscribe for their latest updates. To view Kooha Web App’s live data, you can go through kooha.asti.dost.gov.ph/app/

