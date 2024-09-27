Launch of the Pacific Academy of Sciences

The Pacific Academy of Sciences is set to be launched on 23 October 2024 in Samoa alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The Academy promotes the study and application of the natural and social sciences, the humanities, indigenous knowledge, and technology for the benefit of the Pacific Islands region and beyond.

Foundation Fellows have a fundamental role to play in enabling the Academy to deliver on its purpose.

The launch of a Pacific Academy of Sciences marks an important milestone in establishing a regional collaboration in the pursuit of knowledge for a prosperous and thriving Pacific Islands region.

The establishment of a Pacific Academy of Sciences and Humanities is a global testament and a commitment by the Pacific Islands to promote sustainable development through scholarly activities providing interdisciplinary approaches to complex problems, offering scientific advice to governments as well as informing public policy so that we can create a better future for generations to come.

A Pacific Academy of Sciences will also support young people with their career development in the Pacific for the Pacific by providing mentors and building collegiality with peers regionally and globally.

A Pacific Academy of Sciences offers exciting possibilities to connect scholars from across the globe who share a common goal, that is: addressing global challenges through evidence-based science and actionable knowledge.