Locolla Limited – The AI journey of bike sharing

Mr Ken Ching Chun-ho, currently a PhD student in the Department of Electrical Engineering at City University of Hong Kong (CityU), founded start-up Locolla with his team in 2017 and established the Locobike bike-sharing platform. Users can find the location of their bikes through an app and unlock them by scanning the QR code on the bike’s body with their mobile phone camera. This provides the public with a fast and affordable self-service bike rental service. Locolla is also one of the start-ups incubated and invested in by CityU’s HK Tech 300 Angel Fund.

Artificial intelligence for fleet management paves the way to success

The Locobike, a light blue bicycle, is a common sight on cycling tracks during the holidays. In its early days, however, it did not have a smooth ride. It had to compete with overseas brands, bikes were vandalised, and some users parked irresponsibly. “At its peak, there were seven bike-sharing companies in Hong Kong. They all invested a lot of money to capture the market, but did not address issues such as bike management and social responsibility,” said Ken.

He said that Locobike was the first operator to sign a code of conduct with the government to commit to a certain quality of service. They met with the authority every two weeks to discuss solutions to the problem of random parking of bikes, and committed to managing their fleet well to have a positive impact on the community and to be socially responsible.