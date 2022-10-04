Satellites capture massive drainage of proglacial lake in remote Patagonia

Hokkaido University glacier scientist Shin Sugiyama and doctoral student Shuntaro Hata were studying glacier fluctuations in Chilean Patagonia using satellite images, when they noticed that the proglacial lake Lago Greve had shrunk significantly in the short time between April and July of 2020. In their publication of these findings in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, they add further analysis of the available data confirming that the lake's water level dropped by 18 meters, which translates to a loss of 3.7 cubic kilometers (or, giga-tonnes) of water—the largest such event observed by a satellite to date. This huge loss of water even measurably changed the gravity field of Earth, as recorded by GRACE satellites, even though quantitative data from these satellites is inconsistent with the actual amount of water drained. Finally, careful analysis of the satellite imagery and topographic data from before and after the event enabled them to deduce that the cause of the release probably was the collapse of a sediment bump close to the outlet of the lake.