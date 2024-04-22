SustainAsia Week 2024

SustainAsia Week 2024 unites key components—SETA 2024, Sustainable Mobility Asia 2024, Solar+Storage Asia 2024, and FTI Energy Expo.

This pivotal event explores sustainable energy, transcending tradition, and shaping solutions with industry leaders. Focused on decarbonization, it plays a crucial role within the ASEAN Energy Community. From August 15th to 17th, 2024, at BITEC Bangna, Bangkok, Thailand, experts and leaders from the clean energy industry across 55 countries will actively participate. Join us in shaping a cleaner, greener future!  

For more details, please contact: 

📧 [email protected], [email protected]

📱 Line ID: SETA-Sales

📞 Mobile: (+66) 094 337 6588, 82 485 3859

Follow us for more update on: 

🌐 Website: www.setaasia.com, www.solarstaorageasia.com, www.sustainaisaweek.com , https://setaasia.com/seta2024/

▶️ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gC0MFJjnHzw

  

From 15 Aug 2024
Until 17 Aug 2024
BITEC Bangna
Bangkok
Thailand
Event website
Energy
Environment
Technology
Engineering & Technology
Asia Research News Partnerships