Overview

The Gul.ai project is envisioned to contribute to solving the growing lack of interest of the Filipino youth in agriculture which may have long term effects in food security in the country. The project’s primary goal is to encourage the Filipino youth to consider taking up areas of study and research, and eventually career paths, that would lead to the fusion of information and communications technology (ICT) and agriculture. Through innovation in this fusion, we will be able to ensure our future generation’s food security.

Register now: https://tinyurl.com/GULAINSTW2021

For the complete program and speaker lineup, visit: https://asti.dost.gov.ph/events/synergy-of-iot-and-ai-for-technology-assisted-farming