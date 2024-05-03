Taiwan Biopharma Excellence Awards (TBEA) 2024

Featuring top bioprocessing and research leaders in Taiwan’s industry, along with the latest advances in technologies, best practices in manufacturing and disruptive innovation in R&D, Taiwan Biopharma Excellence Awards applaud extraordinary leaders & trend-setters of today and inspire innovators of tomorrow.

The award ceremony will be held in conjunction with the 12th Biologics World Taiwan 2024 happening on 23rd to 24th October 2024 which attracts more than 300 representatives from Taiwan top biopharmas, vaccine manufacturers and biologics companies.

Learn more about our comprehensive list of award categories and past nominees from TBEA 2022 here.

Do you believe your organization’s projects are a meaningful cause and impact in the industry? Nominate an outstanding biopharma or technology/solution provider in the Biologics field for the chance to be recognized as a top leader in Taiwan and East Asia.

For general enquiries about IMAPAC’s biopharma awards, email us at [email protected].