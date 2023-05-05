Located in the heart of many R&D centers and situated at a focal point of Asia, Taiwan Innotech Expo has transformed into the top intellectual property hub for technology transfer and commercialization in the area.

tie 2023 has many different exhibits areas and events including:

Invention Area: Showcasing innovative inventions from all over the world.

Theme Pavilions: Excellent Inventions, Innovation Pilot, Future Tech, and Sustainability.

Public Service Area: Patent Merchandise, Peripheral Services.

International Forums/Seminars: Gain cutting-edge insights into the latest trends.

Invention Competition and Award Ceremony: See who the winner of the Platinum Award is this year!

Discover the latest inventions and meet some of the most brilliant and innovative minds at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023! This is your chance to witness groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge technologies that will shape our future. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!

For more information, visit tie website:

https://www.inventaipei.com.tw/en/