Located in the heart of many R&D centers and situated at a focal point of Asia, Taiwan Innotech Expo has transformed into the top intellectual property hub for technology transfer and commercialization in the area.

tie 2024 has many different exhibits areas and events including:

Invention Area: Showcasing innovative inventions from all over the world.

Taiwan Patent GO: Features Taiwan’s award-winning patented products

Theme Pavilions: Innovation Pilot, Future Tech, and Sustainability.

Public Service Area: Patent Merchandise, Peripheral Services.

International Forums/Seminars: Gain cutting-edge insights into the latest trends.

Invention Competition and Award Ceremony: See who the winner of the Platinum Award is this year!

Guided Tour: Embark on an exciting journey with industry gurus as your guides, uncovering the highlight exhibitors of this year!

Discover the latest inventions and meet some of the most brilliant and innovative minds at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2024! This is your chance to witness groundbreaking ideas and cutting-edge technologies that will shape our future. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!

For more information, visit tie website:

https://www.inventaipei.com.tw/en/