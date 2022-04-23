Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE)

Held in the home of many R&D centers, and located in the focal point of Asia, TIE has transformed itself into the area’s top intellectual property hub for technology transfer and commercialization.

2022 TIE has many different exhibits areas and events including:

Invention Area: Showcasing inventions from all over the world.

Theme Pavilions: Excellent Inventions, Innovation Pilot, Future Tech, Sustainability.

Public Service Area: Patent Merchandise, Peripheral Services.

International forums

Seminars

Guided tours

To break travel and border restrictions caused by the pandemic, 2022 TIE will continue utilizing an “online-merge-offline” (OMO) hybrid model to allow everyone to take part in this invention show. And the online exhibition will held from October 11-20.

See the latest inventions and meet the most brilliant and innovative ideas! All can be seen at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2022!

For more information, visit the TIE website:

https://www.inventaipei.com.tw/en_US/l