Unleashing the Power of Generative AI on Smart Collaborative Innovation Network Platform to Empower Research and Technology Innovation

STI services, including research management, research achievement promotion and technology transfer, are pivotal in driving technology innovation. However, data security and personal privacy concerns have resulted in fragmented systems for STI services, leading to the problem of information silos.

To address these challenges, Professor Ma Jian and his team in the Department of Information Systems at CityUHK developed and have continuously improved ScholarMate (scholarmate.com), a leading professional collaborative innovation network platform in China, since 2007. With over 8 million registered users and a repository of 78 million research outputs, Scholarmate connects government funding agencies, universities, research institutes and technology companies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Building on this successful achievement, Professor Ma’s team is now spearheading the development of a new federated learning technology, integrated with research knowledge graphs and large language models (LLMs) to digitally transform STI services and unleash the power of generative AI. The project recently secured funding from the Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+ Scheme), launched by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR Government.

The primary objective of the project is to create a smart collaborative innovation network platform with Generative AI capabilities that prioritises data security, privacy and operational efficiency.

In particular, it will focus on creating comprehensive research knowledge graphs to map relationships among researchers, projects, research papers, patents and other relevant entities in universities, research institutes and technology companies around the world. By organising data according to the national standards of research disciplines and related emerging industries, the research knowledge graph will form a comprehensive, domain-specific knowledge base.