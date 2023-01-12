Virtual Innovation Competition is organized by DIGIT360 and Digital Information Interest Group (DIGIT), in collaboration with Information Science Studies, College of Computing, Informatics and Media, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Kelantan Branch Branch, Malaysia; Universitas Ngudi Waluyo, Indonesia; Camarines Sur Polytechnic Colleges, Philippines; Asia Research News; Indian Innovators Association, India; Indonesia Scientific Society, Indonesia; The Union Of Arab Academics, Yemen; Indonesian Young Scientist Association, Indonesia; Nusantara Training and Research, Indonesia; Academica Press Solutions; and Laman Teknologi.

Featuring innovations from diverse fields and streams, the objectives of the event are:

To nurture the culture of innovation and design in the field of teaching and learning and other related fields among educators, students, and the public. Provides a prestigious platform for educators, students, and the public to participate and showcase their innovations and designs through a digital platform.

Important Dates:

Competition Period:01 March 2023 – 02 May 2023

Entry and Registration Deadline:02 May 2023

Video and Payment Deadline: 02 May 2023, before 12.00 p.m.

Judging: 08 May 2023 – 15 May 2023

Announcement of Results: 7 June 2023, 11.00 AM

How To Register:

Register your project at Registro Portal: https://registro.myvic.my A letter of Acceptance (LOA) will be automatically issued for the accepted project. Please check Registro Portal for the copy of the PROJECT ID (I.E. YS10, 3MT1, SS1, ST1) Upload your video to any YouTube. Please ensure that you set the permission to public or unlisted. Pay the participation fee via Registro Payment System. Upload your video link, and evidence (optional – preferably Google Drive) via Registro Portal. The organizer will verify the payment, video, and/or evidence link. Once verified, the video will be uploaded to VIC Virtual Booth. A panel of expert reviewers will review all the projects submitted. Most Outstanding Video Awards will be selected by the juries. Announcement of results through the VIC YouTube Channel, VIC website, and email. The judges’ decision is final, and no appeals will be entertained. IMPORTANT NOTICE – The leader for Tertiary, Young Scientists and Junior Scientists must be a student.

Support TeamFor more information, please visit the event website: https://myvic.asia or reach us via email at [email protected]. You may also contact us through our support group at https://t.me/vicsupport