The 2023 edition of the Global Development Awards Competition is now open!

The Global Development Awards Competition is an innovative award scheme administered by GDN, funded under the Policy and Human Resources Development Fund (PHRD) trust fund managed by the World Bank, and generously supported by the Ministry of Finance, Government of Japan.

The 2023 edition will feature two categories on the theme: Nexus of Education, Development and Human Security

I. The Japanese Award for Outstanding Research on Development 2023

We invite researchers from low- and middle-income countries to submit research proposals on this theme. The three winning projects will receive grants worth

US$ 60,000. Apply now!

The Call for ORD Reviewers ends on September 8, 2023.



II. The Japanese Award for Most Innovative Development Project 2023

We invite NGOs and CSOs to submit project proposals supporting (in particular) improved service delivery, and innovative approaches that may be scaled-up through a grant. The winning projects will receive grants worth US$ 125,000. The awards will be given to organizations whose projects embody an innovative approach to an important development need and hold the greatest promise for:

responding directly to the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable, underserved groups to improve their lives aiming at rapid results for improved livelihood;

supporting initiatives that lead to developing sustainable outcomes through the scaling-up of the project. Apply now !

The Call for MIDP Reviewers closes on September 8, 2023.

GDN strongly encourages female researchers to engage and apply!

For queries or assistance, contact [email protected].

Closing Date for both calls: September 28, 2023