2023 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science

The Vilcek Foundation will award three Creative Promise Prizes of $50,000 each to young, immigrant biomedical scientists in the United States who demonstrate outstanding early achievement. Applications are open through June 10, 2022.
Who Should Apply
- You were born outside the United States to non-American parents
- You are not more than 38 years old
- You are a biomedical scientist who has conducted creative, independent research in basic, applied, and/or translational biomedical science
Why Should You Apply
- Unrestricted cash prize of $50,000 is awarded to each prizewinner
- Reflect on how your experience as an immigrant has shaped your success
- Receive an invaluable endorsement of your contributions to biomedical science from leaders in your field
- Winners are featured in a public relations campaign that promotes their work