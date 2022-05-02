2023 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science

The Vilcek Foundation will award three Creative Promise Prizes of $50,000 each to young, immigrant biomedical scientists in the United States who demonstrate outstanding early achievement. Applications are open through June 10, 2022.

Who Should Apply

  • You were born outside the United States to non-American parents
  • You are not more than 38 years old
  • You are a biomedical scientist who has conducted creative, independent research in basic, applied, and/or translational biomedical science

Why Should You Apply

  • Unrestricted cash prize of $50,000 is awarded to each prizewinner
  • Reflect on how your experience as an immigrant has shaped your success
  • Receive an invaluable endorsement of your contributions to biomedical science from leaders in your field
  • Winners are featured in a public relations campaign that promotes their work
How to apply: 

https://vilcek.org/prizes/vilcek-prizes-for-creative-promise/creative-pr...

United States
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Application deadline: 
10 Jun 2022
Posted:
02 May 2022
Further info website: 
https://vilcek.org/prizes/vilcek-prizes-for-creative-promise/creative-promise-pr...