21183 - Research Assistant (RA) - Dr Low Jun Siong's Lab

A full-time Research Assistant/Research Associate in the Low laboratory is available starting effective immediately. This position’s goal is to support the Principal Investigator and his team regarding research, laboratory, and administrative needs in setting up and in the smooth running of the new laboratory at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore. The Low laboratory will study immunology at the interplay between cancer and infectious diseases, with a particular focus on T and B cell biology.
Duties & Responsibilities
- University degree (biology, biomedical science, immunology, molecular biology, biochemistry, genetics, or related area)
- Ability to speak and write well in English
- Good organization skills and sterility in lab practices
Laboratory
- Ensure that the laboratory is adequately stocked with clean glassware, chemicals, and consumables for experiments
- Responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment and the laboratory
- To assist in making buffers and restocking of consumables as required for lab members
- To ensure laboratory plasmids, cell lines and consumables are properly stored
- Maintain an up-to-date inventory and database of existing lab materials, consumables and plasticware in the lab and order as necessary
Research
- To help in carrying out assigned Molecular Biology and Cellular Biology experiments such as
- Plasmid cloning and PCR
- Genetic manipulation experiments in cells using lentiviruses or CRISPR-Cas9 system
- Harvest protein, RNA, or DNA from tissue, cell lines, and bacteria
- Measure protein or RNA level changes by Western blot, immunostaining, qRT-PCR
- Monitor changes cellular phenotypes by fluorescent microscopy and flow cytometry
- Long term tissue culture
- Processing of patient blood and tissue samples
- Protein production and purification
- To organize, document and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
- To assist in supervising, training, and guiding new graduate and undergraduate students
Interested applicants should send the following documents in the job application to [email protected]
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Summary of past research experience
- Description of long-term plans
- 2 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant (if available)