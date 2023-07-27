21184 - Laboratory Executive (LE) - Dr Low Jun Siong's Lab

A full-time Laboratory Executive in the Low laboratory is available starting effective immediately. This position’s goal is to support the Principal Investigator and his team regarding research, laboratory, and administrative needs in setting up and in the smooth running of the new laboratory at the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore. The Low laboratory will study immunology at the interplay between cancer and infectious diseases, with a particular focus on T and B cell biology.
Duties & Responsibilities
University degree (biology, biomedical science, immunology, molecular biology, biochemistry, genetics, or related area)
Ability to speak and write well in English
A good organization skills and sterility in lab practices
Laboratory
To assist in setting up the new laboratory by purchasing and assembling new equipment, materials, and consumables
To assist in maintaining an up-to-date inventory of existing consumables and plasticware in the lab and order as necessary
Research
To help in carrying out assigned experiments including
Long term tissue culture
Processing of patient blood and tissue samples
Protein production and purification
Administrative
To plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the team are met
To assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his grants and other sources of funding
Responsible for purchasing of necessary equipments and consumables as required by the laboratory
Maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases
Liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery
Interested applicants should send the following documents in the job application to [email protected]
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Summary of past research experience
- Description of long-term plans
- 2 referees including their name, contact information (email) and relationship to applicant (if available)