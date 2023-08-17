21682 - Research Fellow - Prof Edward Chow's Lab

Job Description This position is for a Research Fellow to investigate using combination therapy to target glutamine dependency in multiple myeloma. This work involves use of cancer biology and molecular biology techniques to analyse drug response as well as molecular mechanisms of disease in various in vitro and in vivo models of multiple myeloma (including use of primary cancer cells).This position is for a Research Fellow to investigate using combination therapy to target glutamine dependency in multiple myeloma. This work involves use of cancer biology and molecular biology techniques to analyse drug response as well as molecular mechanisms of disease in various in vitro and in vivo models of multiple myeloma (including use of primary cancer cells). Qualifications PhD in cancer biology, molecular biology or related degrees. Previous research experience in multiple myeloma is preferred