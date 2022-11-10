APN 2022 Call for Proposals under the CRRP and CAPaBLE Programmes

Introduction

APN invites proposals under the Collaborative Regional Research Programme (CRRP) and the Capacity Development Programme (CAPaBLE) for funding from October 1st, 2023. A limited amount of financial support is available for regional research and capacity development activities that fall within its areas of interest. With this, APN invites trans- and interdisciplinary research and capacity development proposals that reflect the following themes:

South Asia

Monsoon and the impacts of extreme events; Climate adaptation to extreme events, including flood, drought, climate-resilient agriculture, etc.; Ecosystem services and ecosystem-based adaptation; Future emission scenarios, including decarbonisation pathways; Food, water and energy security, including low-cost energy, bioenergy, food production in agriculture, ecosystem services, etc.; Nitrogen management for nutrients, soil health, food security, etc.; Waste management in the context of climate change mitigation and environmental degradation; Climate-resilient urbanisation.

Southeast Asia

Bio-circular green economy (food, agriculture, health and wellbeing, tourism and creative economy, bioenergy and biochemical and bio-material); SDGs in the post-COVID pandemic era, particularly SDG6 (water and sanitation) and SDG13 (climate); Climate change and disaster risk reduction; Food, water and energy security in the face of climate change, including nature-based solutions and food security, and alternative energy production; Marine debris (zero waste) and microplastics; Transboundary issues, including air pollution, waste management, electronic waste, marine debris and microplastics; Education on Big Earth Data for SDGs.

Temperate East Asia

Carbon neutral societies, zero carbon futures, particularly related to alternative energy production;

energy security;

zero carbon cities. Climate resilience, particularly related to nature-based solutions;

climate-related disaster risk reduction in relation to urban management. Climate change and economic analysis; Climate smart agriculture; Transboundary issues particularly related to air pollution;

waste management;

marine plastics and marine pollution; Biodiversity and post-2020 Aichi targets, particularly related to nature positive;

30×30 (protecting land and sea by 30% by 2030);

nature-based solutions.

Pacific

Displacement, relocation, food security and water security using global knowledge and/or traditional and local knowledge; Adaptation and disaster risk reduction in the context of global knowledge and/or traditional and local knowledge; Climate change and climate variability and their related impacts in national and regional contexts, including projections/downscaling; remote sensing; extreme events; Asia-Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Platform (AP-PLAT); knowledge/technology transfer; etc.; Global change and its impacts on marine ecosystems and livelihoods in the Pacific, including the impacts of microplastics on fisheries and food security; marine plastic debris; conservation and protection; impacts of ocean warming, ocean acidification, harmful algal blooms on food security; etc.

Proposals that do not address any of the above themes will not be accepted under the 2021 Call for Proposals.

Special consideration for early-career professionals

APN reiterates the importance of enhancing support to, and engagement of, early-career professionals (ECPs) in the Asia-Pacific region by providing a platform for ECPs to utilize their knowledge and innovative ideas to address regional issues related to global change and sustainability. Therefore, APN encourages applications from ECPs. Collaborative regional research proposals submitted by ECPs that fulfil the eligibility criteria will receive particular attention.

Submission Procedure

Before submitting any application, please ensure that the APN grant scheme fits the policy of your institution. Please refer to the “FY2022 Financial Regulations” available in the supplementary documentation in the APN Information System, APNIS. The proponent must submit a Summary Proposal by completing the submission form in APNIS.

For details, refer to the following links:

CRRP Call for Proposals: https://www.apn-gcr.org/apnis/public/calls/26

CAPaBLE Call for Proposals: https://www.apn-gcr.org/apnis/public/calls/25

Closing Date

Summary Proposals must be completed and submitted by Sunday, 4 December 2022, midnight Japan Standard Time (JST).

For further inquiries on the Call for Proposal, please refer to the Frequently asked questions.