Apply for World Conference of Science Journalists 2023 (WCSJ 2023) Nature Travel Grant!

We are pleased to announce that Springer Nature is sponsoring four travel grants for mid-career science journalists to attend the WCSJ2023 World Conference of Science Journalists in Medellin, Colombia.

Applications are invited from journalists who have a proven track record of producing high-quality, accurate, and engaging science journalism. The grantees will be selected based on their qualifications and the quality of their work. We particularly encourage applicants from the Global South/LMICs and those with diverse backgrounds and perspectives to apply.

The World Federation of Science Journalists (WFSJ) is responsible for allocating these grants. Their jury panel will review all entries and the successful applicants will be announced by 19th February.

Further information can be found here.

The deadline for applications is February 12, 2023 at 11:59 pm EDT.