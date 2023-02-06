Asia Program Director

FPRI seeks to appoint a new Director for its research program focused on Asia. This is a unique opportunity for an established expert on Asian affairs to join a growing research team focused on producing in-depth research relevant to geopolitical, economic, and national security issues related to Asia.
The Foreign Policy Research Institute is dedicated to strengthening U.S. national security and foreign policy by providing research and analysis that is nonpartisan, evidence-driven, and policy relevant to both policymakers and the broader public.
This is a unique opportunity for an established expert on Asian affairs to join a growing research team focused on producing in-depth research relevant to geopolitical, economic, and national security issues related to Asia. The Director is supported by two full-time staff – a deputy director and a research associate.
Strong candidates will have deep knowledge of the region, experience working in one or all of China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea, knowledge of at least one regional language, and good relationships with industry professionals in national security, journalism, and/or academia.
Responsibilities
- Soliciting analysis from senior fellows and unaffiliated experts on pressing issues related to the region.
- Identify, pursue, and acquire grant and donor funding for program activities.
- Acting as Principal Investigator for grant projects pursued by the program.
- Maintaining a personal scholarly and journalistic profile as an FPRI affiliate.
Compensation
- This is a part-time position with base compensation and potential for growth.
- This is a 1099 contractor position.
- Benefits are not included.
Application Instructions
- FPRI is committed to considering a broad array of candidates, including those with diverse work experience and backgrounds. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
- FPRI’s offices are based in Philadelphia, but candidates based elsewhere will be considered as long as travel to Philadelphia for occasional meetings and events is amenable.
- Applicants must be authorized to work for any employer in the United States. We are unable to sponsor an employment visa.
- Please email your resume or CV, and a cover letter with "Director of the Asia Program" in the subject line to [email protected]
- Please share your interest in the organization and describe your experience(s) in a cover letter.
- Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Please, no phone calls. Direct applicants only please, no agency submissions will be reviewed.
