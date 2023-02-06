Asia Program Director

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is dedicated to strengthening U.S. national security and foreign policy by providing research and analysis that is nonpartisan, evidence-driven, and policy relevant to both policymakers and the broader public.

FPRI seeks to appoint a new Director for its research program focused on Asia. This is a unique opportunity for an established expert on Asian affairs to join a growing research team focused on producing in-depth research relevant to geopolitical, economic, and national security issues related to Asia. The Director is supported by two full-time staff – a deputy director and a research associate.

Strong candidates will have deep knowledge of the region, experience working in one or all of China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea, knowledge of at least one regional language, and good relationships with industry professionals in national security, journalism, and/or academia.

Responsibilities

Soliciting analysis from senior fellows and unaffiliated experts on pressing issues related to the region.

Identify, pursue, and acquire grant and donor funding for program activities.

Acting as Principal Investigator for grant projects pursued by the program.

Maintaining a personal scholarly and journalistic profile as an FPRI affiliate.

Compensation

This is a part-time position with base compensation and potential for growth.

This is a 1099 contractor position.

Benefits are not included.

Application Instructions