Assistant Professor (Chinese Classics and Chinese Cultural Education), Department of Chinese Language Studies (Ref: 2300258)

The Department of Chinese Language Studies of the Faculty of Humanities seeks to recruit scholars at the rank of Assistant Professor. Our department currently comprises a strong, experienced academic team specialising in Chinese linguistics and applied linguistics (in particular learning and teaching of Chinese language as the first and second language). In order to enhance the study on Chinese culture, value and heritage which is aligned with the Faculty's strategic development of "care and caring" in the humanities, we invite applications in the field of Chinese classics and Chinese cultural education.
The appointee will be expected to contribute to the profile of the Department, Faculty and University by advancing scholarship in this theme. Responsibilities include: (i) initiating and leading research projects, including securing external research grants (e.g., ECS/GRF) and engaging actively in research-related activities; (ii) disseminating research findings, including producing sole and co-authored publications in high quality peer-reviewed journals; (iii) undertaking teaching duties, project supervision, curriculum and programme development and management at undergraduate and/or postgraduate levels; and (iv) actively participating in the University community at Department and Faculty levels. Fieldwork supervision may also be required.
For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/chl/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25299/AsstProf_CHL_2300258.pdf