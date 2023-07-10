Assistant Professor, Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Ref: 2300354)

The Department now seeks applications for the post of Assistant Professor with expertise in digital visual arts practice and research. Applicants must possess a relevant doctoral degree and a strong track record in research and teaching experience.

Appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/She should be an active researcher with a remarkable publication list and able to obtain research/project funding and produce internationally recognized research and/or creative output. He/She is expected to contribute to curriculum/programme development at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and partake in departmental activities and management.

