Assistant Professor, Department of Early Childhood Education (Ref: 2201380)

The Department now seeks applicants for posts at the ranks of Assistant Professor. We are particularly interested in applicants with expertise and in the following areas: Family and Community; Curriculum and Pedagogy; Special Need Education; Numeracy & STEM, Use of Technology in Early Childhood Education; Language and Literacy; Music, Art & Drama; Policy & Leadership; Teachers’ Professional Development; Socioemotional Development
For information on the Department of Early Childhood Education, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/ece/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25018/AsstProf_ECE_2201380.pdf