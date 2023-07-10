Associate Professor / Assistant Professor, Department of Cultural and Creative Arts (Ref: 2300571)

The appointee will participate in activities related to teaching, research, knowledge transfer and community service. He/She should contribute to the Department’s teaching, project supervision, field experience supervision, programme and curriculum development, and programme and course management at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels and take up functional posts. He/She should be an active researcher with a remarkable publication list and able to obtain research/project funding and produce internationally recognized research output.

Applicants must possess a relevant doctoral degree and a strong track record in research and teaching experience. They should be fluent in English and possess good knowledge of Cantonese and/or Mandarin Chinese and the art educational context of Hong Kong and/or China.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/cca/en/

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25684/AssoProf_AsstProf_CCA_2300571.pdf