Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Two posts), Department of Mathematics and Information Technology (Ref: 2300372)

The Department is now seeking enthusiastic, qualified and highly dedicated person to take part in a number of teaching and research activities in (i) Data Science, (ii) Artificial Intelligence and (iii) Educational Technology. The appointee(s) is/are expected to teach undergraduate and postgraduate courses, conduct research, supervise student projects and field experiences, and undertake administrative duties as assigned.

Applicants should have a doctoral degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence or a closely related discipline, with expertise in data science or artificial intelligence. They should be active researchers with a growing publication record, be able to continue conducting research that attracts competitive external funding and leads to publications in leading international journals, and have post-qualification teaching experience in the tertiary education sector and commitment to high quality teaching. They should be fluent in English with, ideally, some knowledge of Cantonese and/or Mandarin Chinese and the educational context of Hong Kong and/or China. Candidates with international experience would also be highly valued.

For the post of Associate Professor, applicants must possess evidence of strong research output and publication in relevant field(s) and a strong research track record and impact. They should also show the capacity for academic leadership in promoting teaching, research and community services in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific Region. Bilingual competency in English and Chinese will be advantageous.

For information on the Department, please visit this website: https://www.eduhk.hk/mit.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25506/AssoProf_AsstProf_MIT_2300372.pdf