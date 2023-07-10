Associate Professor / Assistant Professor (Two posts), Department of Social Sciences and Policy Studies (Ref: 2300429)

To further enhance its research and teaching strengths, the Department of Asian and Policy Studies invites applications for two full-time tenure-track Associate Professors / Assistant Professors with a specialization in one or more of the following areas: (i) Social Entrepreneurship and Non-profit Management; (ii) Comparative Public Policy; and (iii) Data Analytics and Quantitative Analysis.

The appointees will participate in activities related to teaching, research, project supervision, curriculum and programme development, together with programme and course management at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. They are expected to be an active researcher, able to collaborate with colleagues on research that leads to publications in leading international journals and successfully acquire external research funding. Applicants should provide evidence of past and current research and teaching accomplishments.

Applicants should have a Doctoral Degree in a relevant discipline with a strong record of accomplishment in research or be able to demonstrate strong research potential and research methodology for recent graduates.

For information on the Department, please visit: https://www.eduhk.hk/ssps/

For details, please visit:

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25547/AssoProf_AsstProf_APS_2300429.pdf