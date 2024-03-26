Call for 2024 Courage to Think Award Nominations

Scholars at Risk is an international network of institutions and individuals whose mission it is to protect scholars and promote academic freedom. It is seeking nominations for the 2024 Courage to Think Award, which will be presented at the SAR 2024 Global Congress taking place in Vilnius, Lithuania from June 25-27, 2024, in partnership with the European Humanities University (EHU). Nominations will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

The Courage to Think Award recognizes individuals, groups or institutions that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to protecting scholars and promoting academic freedom, whether through their professional work, private or community service, often in the face of personal risk.

Nomination Guidelines:

Nominations may recognize individuals, groups or institutions;

Nominations may be submitted by individuals or organizations;

SAR sections are encouraged to submit nominations on behalf of the section;

Incomplete nominations will not be considered.

Past recipients:

2021: Awarded to Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali, for his struggle for academic freedom, as well as his connection to the international academic community. Not only has Dr. Djalali helped the development of the field of disaster medicine at higher education institutions, but he has also put his expertise into practice by supporting communities impacted by crises."

2020: Awarded to Dr. Rahile Dawut for her own work, as well as that of all the scholars and students of Xinjiang, China, who together struggle for academic freedom and freedom of opinion, expression, belief, association, and movement. See the presentation of the award and remarks from Dr. Dawut’s daughter, Akida Pulat.

2018: Awarded to Turkey’s Academics for Peace (Barış İçin Akademisyenler) for their extraordinary efforts in building academic solidarity and in promoting the principles of academic freedom, freedom of inquiry, and the peaceful exchange of ideas.

2016: Awarded in absentia, to the over 600 wrongfully imprisoned scholars and students in Egypt.

2014: Awarded to Dean Habib Kazdaghli of Manouba University, Tunisia, for defending his university from extremist pressures after the Arab Spring, including in the face of prosecution and death threats.

2011: Awarded to Aryeh Neier in recognition of his leadership during a career dedicated to promoting intellectual freedom and human rights.

Learn more about the Award here.