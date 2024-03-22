Call for Abstracts - The 1st International Conference on AI Sensors & The 10th International Symposium on Sensor Science

The AIS-I3S 2024 is a leading conference that brings together academic leaders, thought leaders, engineers, students, and visionaries from the growing network of sensors and AI communities.
This event would be held from 1 to 4 August 2024, at University Town, National University of Singapore, Singapore.
Led by an exciting array of leading world-class researchers and experts, don’t miss this chance to present your findings to an international audience across 5 symposiums and 14 workshops!
Abstract Submissions are now OPEN! Please submit before 15 April 2024.
Submit your abstracts HERE
For more information about AIS-I3S 2024, please visit our website HERE
Do register for this event early by clicking HERE