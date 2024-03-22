Call for Abstracts - Early Cancer Intervention: From Laboratory discoveries to the Community Symposium

Call for Abstract Submission for Oral Presentation

We invite you to submit your abstracts, on the theme of Early Cancer Intervention, to be considered for inclusion in the symposium programme via this submission portal.

Please submit your abstracts as an attachment in PDF Format. Abstracts are limited to a maximum of 250 words excluding authors' affiliation.

Please refer to the Abstract Template provided.

Submission closing date: Extended to 1 April, 2024

Please click here to submit.

Only authors of shortlisted abstracts will be notified via email (by end April 2024), and invited to present at the 'Early Cancer Intervention - from Laboratory Discoveries to the Community' on 13th or 14th May 2024.

Authors selected to present their abstracts orally will be reimbursed for the cost of their symposium ticket.

For any enquiries, please email [email protected]