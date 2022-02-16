Call for Applications - 2022 OWSD PhD Fellowships

The Fellowship is offered to women scientists from Science and Technology Lagging Countries

(STLCs) to undertake PhD research in the Natural, Engineering and Information Technology sciences at a host institute in the South.

Costs covered include travel to the host country, tuition fees, board, accommodation and living expenses, and an annual discretionary allowance. The programme is administered with funds generously provided by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and is offered in partnership with host institutes throughout the developing world.

Two types of fellowship are available:

A full-time fellowship (maximum 4 years funding), where the research is undertaken entirely at a host institute in another developing country in the South.

A sandwich fellowship, where the candidate must be a registered PhD student in her home country and undertakes part of her studies at a host institute in another developing country. The sandwich fellowship is awarded for a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 3 research visits at the host institute. OWSD particularly encourages candidates to consider the sandwich option, which allows them to earn the PhD in their home country while accessing specialist researchers and equipment abroad, at the host institute.

Eligibility

All information regarding the fellowship, including full eligibility and selection criteria, required application materials, and the link to the application form, can be found on the OWSD website at: https://owsd.net/career-development/phd-fellowship All application materials are also available in French and Spanish at:

[French] https://owsd.net/bourses-de-doctorat

[Spanish]: https://owsd.net/becas-de-doctorado-owsd



Deadline

The deadline for applications for this fellowship is April 15, 2022.

