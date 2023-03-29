Call for Applications: Grassroots Science Advice Promotion Awards 2023

The INGSA-Asia Grassroots Science Advice Promotion Awards is an opportunity for all scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to share their knowledge and insights on science advice with fellow members of the scientific community and policy makers in their home countries. This award program was launched in 2019 and has since funded landmark science advice workshops in Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Pakistan, and the Philippines. This year, INGSA-Asia will be offering SIX SEED GRANTS WORTH CAD 1000 EACH to selected applicants with high quality and well-outlined proposals to organize workshops promoting science advice at an institutional or national level in their respective countries. This grant is supported by the Quebec government and the Fonds de Recherche du Québec. Successful applicants will be mentored by seasoned experts in the science-policy nexus who will provide valuable guidance and support for the successful implementation of their workshops.

Objectives