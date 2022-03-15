Call for Applications: INGSA-Asia Grassroots Science Advice Promotion Awards 2022

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS

INGSA-ASIA GRASS ROOTS

SCIENCE ADVICE PROMOTION AWARDS 2022

We are inviting scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to apply for seed grants worth €1000 each to organize science advice workshops in their home countries.

For more information on application guidelines and criteria, visit the INGSA-Asia page at https://www.ingsa.org/chapters/ingsa-asia/

or email us at [email protected]

SUBMIT YOUR PROPOSAL NOW!

DEADLINE: 30 April 2022

Background

The INGSA-Asia Grassroots Science Advice Promotion Awards is an opportunity for all scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to share their knowledge and insights on science advice with fellow members of the scientific community and policy makers in their home countries. This award program was launched in 2019 and has since funded landmark science advice workshops in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines. This year, INGSA-Asia will be offering THREE SEED GRANTS WORTH €1000 EACH to selected applicants with high quality and well-outlined proposals to organize workshops promoting science advice at an institutional or national level in their respective countries. Successful applicants will be mentored by seasoned experts in the science-policy nexus who will provide valuable guidance and support for the successful implementation of their workshops.

Objectives

● To serve as a seed fund for scientists, researchers, academics and practitioners in Asia to organize science advice workshops in their home countries.

● To promote science advice at a grassroots level and improve the potential for evidence-informed policy making in the region.

● To strengthen the engagement and relationship between INGSA-Asia and the scientific community in the region.