Call for Papers - Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference - SEAMSC 2024

Calling interested media studies practitioners, educators, researchers and enthusiasts! In line with the upcoming Southeast Asian Media Studies Conference (SEAMSC 2024), we are thrilled to announce that we are calling for paper submissions related to the conference’s theme: “Interrogations of Media, Sustainability, Development and Power in ASEAN”.
Academic papers such as original research papers and case studies are welcome to be submitted as long as it is related to the diversified topics of the conference; namely,
a) Media and Sustainable Development Goals;
b) Power, Media and Democracy;
c) Media and Environmental Sustainability;
d) Digital Media and Development;
e) Media and Cultural Diversity.
Take note of the following dates:
Abstract submission deadline: August 31, 2023
Notification of acceptance: November 1, 2023
Early bird registration: November 2 – December 15, 2023
Regular registration: December 16, 2023 – January 31, 2024
Late registration: February 1 – February 16, 2024
Conference dates: February 29 – March 2, 2024
You may submit your abstracts through https://www.ereviewer.org/SEAMSC. Submissions will be reviewed by our international panel of experts. Selected papers will be invited for presentation.
You may access the full Call for Papers document through https://bit.ly/SEAMSC2024CallForPapersDocument
For more information, please follow: https://www.facebook.com/seamediastudies/posts/pfbid02SKHqJmB3Jpzu4ucAHM...