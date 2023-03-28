Call for reviewers

We invite researchers and experts to join APN’s External Reviewer Board and the Editorial Advisory Committee of the APN Science Bulletin.

Members of the External Reviewer Board review research and capacity development proposals submitted to APN.

Members of the Editorial Advisory Committee review articles submitted to our open access journal, the APN Science Bulletin.

Who can apply

We are looking for motivated individuals that are:

Natural or social scientists working in areas related to global environmental change, preferably with experience in research of policy and societal relevance;

Capacity development experts with rich experience in global change-related capacity development at individual, organizational and systemic levels;

With the above caveats, early-career professionals are particularly encouraged to submit proposals

Former APN project leaders and collaborators, and former members are welcome to apply.

Responsibilities of external reviewers

External reviewers are invited to review one or more of the following on a voluntary basis:

Global change research proposals submitted under APN’s Collaborative Regional Research Programme (CRRP) or other relevant calls.

Capacity development proposals submitted under APN’s Scientific Capacity Development Programme (CAPaBLE), or other relevant calls.

Manuscripts submitted to the APN Science Bulletin, an open-access peer-reviewed publication that features outcomes of APN-funded projects.

Benefits as an external reviewer

External reviews are conducted on a voluntary basis. External reviewers are recognized for their contribution, including by: