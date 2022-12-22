Canada-Myanmar IDRC Fellowship For Gender and Development Studies at AIT

Canada-Myanmar IDRC Fellowship is funded under the Knowledge for Democracy-Myanmar Initiative by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada.

Application Deadline for Jan 2023 Intake: December 1, 2022

Application Deadline for Aug 2023 Intake: May 1, 2023

For both certificate program and one-year master’s program scholarship, applicants need to apply for the Gender and Development Studies (GDS) under the Department of Development and Sustainability, School of Environment, Resources and Development to be eligible for this scholarship. Please select your academic program carefully when applying for the admission AIT system.

Eligible Country:

Myanmar only

Application Requirements

must be Myanmar national

have successfully completed a three-year university minimum

have a strong experience of working on gender equality, human rights and justice, peace and security and democracy areas

clearly show motivation and strong commitment. Please include your statement of purpose in the application highlighting your motivation to join the program.

commit to write an editorial/ opinion piece upon completion (for certificate program)/ research brief (for one-year master’s program)

have thorough command of written English (IELTS or AIT-EET 6.0 or above). See http://bit.ly/ait-eng-req

Applicants must apply to http://bit.ly/ait-admission and pay the processing fee

Female applicants and candidates from different ethnic groups are encouraged to apply. People with professional experiences on gender equality/ development/ human rights are given priority.

Duration and Commencement

Certificate program is for 4 months (January to April / August to November)

One-year master’s is for 12 months (two semesters and one intersemester).

All further details regarding additional benefits and the additional application processes will be provided after being awarded the scholarship.

For any inquiry, please contact us at [email protected]