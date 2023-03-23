Chair Professor / Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor [several openings], Faculty of Humanities (Ref: 2201235)

Successful applicant(s) will join the team of the respective Faculty’s highly qualified scholars and affiliate to one of the cognate departments. The appointee will contribute to his/her affiliated department’s teaching, research, project supervision, knowledge transfer projects/activities, programme and curriculum development, and programme and course management at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Supervision of field work and of teaching practicum may also be required.

Applicants should have a doctoral degree and prior degrees in fields relevant to one or more of these areas. They should be an active researcher with a growing publication record and able to continue conducting research that attracts competitive external funding and leads to publication in leading international journals. Applicants should have teaching experience and a commitment to excellence in teaching (Qualified Teacher Status is a plus). They should be fluent in English with, ideally, some knowledge of Cantonese and/or Mandarin Chinese and the educational context of Hong Kong and/or China. Candidates with international experience would also be highly valued.

For information on the Faculty, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/fhm/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24817/ChairProf_Prof_AssoProf_AsstProf_FHM_2201235.pdf