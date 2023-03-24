Chair Professor / Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor [several openings], Faculty of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (Ref: 2201231)

• AI and education

• Virtual learning and teaching and Educational Technology

• Big Data Analytics

• Computational Education and Social Science

• Sustainability

• Therapeutic studies (including art therapy, music therapy, play therapy)

• Culture and Arts

• Sports and Coaching

• STEM/STEAM education and related studies

Successful applicant(s) will join the team of the respective Faculty’s highly qualified scholars and affiliate to one of the cognate departments. The appointee will contribute to his/her affiliated department’s teaching, research, project supervision, knowledge transfer projects/activities, programme and curriculum development, and programme and course management at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Supervision of field work and of teaching practicum may also be required.

Applicants should have a doctoral degree and prior degrees in fields relevant to one or more of these areas. They should be an active researcher with a growing publication record and able to continue conducting research that attracts competitive external funding and leads to publication in leading international journals. Applicants should have teaching experience and a commitment to excellence in teaching (Qualified Teacher Status is a plus). They should be fluent in English with, ideally, some knowledge of Cantonese and/or Mandarin Chinese and the educational context of Hong Kong and/or China. Candidates with international experience would also be highly valued.

For information on the Faculty, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/flass/en/index.html.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24816/ChairProf_Prof_AssoProf_AsstProf_FLASS_2201231.pdf