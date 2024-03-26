Falling Walls Global Call 2024

The Falling Walls Global Call is an international competition format that brings together science enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. We are looking for the most recent and innovative Science Breakthroughs of the Year! We encourage and invite nominations and applications from all over the world. To help make the Falling Walls Science Summit 2024 the celebration that excellent science deserves, we launch the Falling Walls Global Call each year.

The Falling Walls Global Call is composed of the following categories:

What's in it for you?

Get international visibility for your project.

Be a part of the Falling Walls network and interact with a wide range of decision-makers, innovators and emerging talents from all over the world. Join an interdisciplinary community that is committed to bringing down barriers to address common challenges.

Get the opportunity to take part in the Falling Walls Science Summit 2024, a four-day conference with inspiring keynotes, discussions, exciting pitches and a lot more on topics related to science, its communities and the opportunities connected to science and society.

Take your chance to become one of the Falling Walls Science Breakthroughs of the Year and present your breakthrough work to a global audience on 9 November 2024 on our stage at the Falling Walls Science Summit in Berlin.

Who can participate?

You can either nominate outstanding research or apply with your own project.

Our goal is to find excellent and groundbreaking research projects in the different categories. With recent “breakthrough research” we are specifically looking for projects that address global challenges and represent scientific knowledge in an innovative way. We encourage an interdisciplinary approach to science.

For nominations, we invite leading academic institutions, universities, research organisations, companies, private and public research centres, academies, research funders, foundations, and individuals to nominate the bright minds behind the latest breakthroughs and outstanding science projects.

Nominations and applications open March 1 and close 1 May 2024. You can find all relevant information and updates on the website.



For any questions, please contact [email protected].