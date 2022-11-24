Global Development Awards Competition 2022

About the Competition

The Global Development Awards Competition is an innovative award scheme administered by the Global Development Network (GDN), funded under the Policy and Human Resources Development Fund (PHRD), managed by the World Bank, and generously supported by the Ministry of Finance, Government of Japan.

Theme and Awards

The theme of the 2022 edition is ‘Post-COVID-19 Governance – Learning from challenging circumstances to build better governance systems‘ and will feature two categories:

Japanese Award for Outstanding Research on Development (ORD)

A competitive research grant program that identifies and funds outstanding research proposals that have a high potential for excellence in research and clear policy implications for addressing development issues in low and middle-income countries (as defined by the World Bank)

Japanese Award for Most Innovative Development Project (MIDP)

A competitive grant program that supports non-profit Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in low or lower-middle-income countries (as defined by the World Bank) to recognize the innovative approach of their projects.

Award Prizes

For the ORD category – a total of USD 60,000 with the first prize awarded USD 30k, the second prize 20k, and the third prize 5k

– a total of USD 60,000 with the first prize awarded USD 30k, the second prize 20k, and the third prize 5k For the MIDP category – a total of USD 125K with the 2 first prizes awarded USD 50k and the second prize from USD 25k. The first prize winners will then compete for access to the JSDF Award for replication/scale-up for up to USD 200k

Capacity-building activities before the Awards Competition to support applicants and strengthen project design, development, and writing skills. Additional one throughout the implementation and access to additional ones for former grantees

Dedicated Mentor, an expert on the field, for each awarded grant

Eligibility Criteria

Non-profit Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for the MIDP category and researchers for the ORD category – both from low or lower-middle-income countries.

Deadline

6 January 2023

For more information, visit https://www.gdn.int/gdac/2022