Global Development Awards Competition 2024: Sustainable Climate Action for Human-Centered Development

The Global Development Awards Competition (GDAC) is the Global Development Network's largest and longest-running program that brings together a rich community of researchers and development practitioners. It is an award scheme that:

Identifies talent and supports the career advancement of researchers in the Global South

Funds innovative social development projects implemented by NGOs that benefit marginalized groups in the developing world

The awards will feature two categories:

A competitive research grant program that identifies and funds outstanding research proposals that have a high potential for excellence in research and clear policy implications for addressing development issues in low and middle-income countries (World Bank definition).

This award program identifies and funds outstanding research proposals with high potential for excellence in research and clear policy implications for addressing development issues. The first prize winner will receive a grant of US$ 30,000. The second prize and third prize winners will receive a grant of US$ 20,000 and US$ 10,000 respectively. The funds will be used to support the research work proposed by the winners towards the completion of their research. Additionally, awardees will be paired with world-class academic in their area of work who will play the role of a Scientific and Technical Advisor.

The Japanese Award for Most Innovative Development Project (MIDP ) 2024 Edition

A competitive grant program that supports non-profit Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in low or lower-middle-income countries (World Bank definition) to recognize the innovative approach of their projects.

The Award targets projects currently at the stage of implementation, and which have a high potential for impact targeting exceptionally marginalized and disadvantaged groups. The winning projects will receive grants worth US$ 120,000 in total. The two first prize winners will receive a grant of US$ 50,000 each. The second prize will be a grant of US$ 20,000. Additionally, awardees will be paired with a Technical Advisor throughout the entire implementation of the grant.

Deadline for submissions: May 24, 2024 (6:00 PM Indian Standard Time).

Prospective applicants can register a set of Q&A sessions at https://bit.ly/GDAC2024_Sessions.

GDN also has open positions for the 2024 Awards: