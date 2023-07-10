Head of the Department of Chinese Language Studies (Ref: 2300454)

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced scholar to lead the Department of Chinese Language Studies. The Head of Department will assume the overall responsibility for academic leadership and strategic direction to the department in line with the vision and mission of the Faculty of Humanities and the University. He/She will report to the Dean of Faculty of Humanities.

Specifically, the appointee will provide leadership to develop and implement innovative programmes and courses in 3 major areas in Chinese Language Studies: Chinese language education, Chinese linguistics, and teaching Chinese as a second language; engage in research and funding opportunities; maintain and enhance the department’s collaboration with academic and industry partners and communities; manage, mentor and evaluate staff performance; participate in university governance and contribute to the wider academic community locally, regionally (e.g. the Greater Bay Area) and internationally.

For information on the Department, please visit https://www.eduhk.hk/chl/.

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25545/HoD_CHL_2300454.pdf