Head of the Department of Special Education and Counselling (Ref: 2300548) (with substantive rank at Chair Professor / Professor / Associate Professor) Faculty of Education and Human Development

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced scholar to lead the Department of Special Education and Counselling. The Head of Department will assume the overall responsibility for academic leadership and strategic direction to the department in line with the strategy (2022-2025) of the Faculty of Education and Human Development and the strategic plan (2016-2025) of the University. He/She will report to the Dean of Faculty of Education and Human Development.

Specifically, the appointee will provide leadership to develop and implement innovative programmes and courses in major areas related to special/inclusive education and/or school guidance and counselling, with a consideration of cross-disciplinary collaboration; engage in research and funding opportunities; maintain and enhance the department’s collaboration with academic and industry partners and communities; manage, mentor and evaluate staff performance; participate in university governance and contribute to the wider academic community locally, regionally (e.g. the Greater Bay Area) and internationally.

For information on the Department of Special Education and Counselling, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/sec/

https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/25642/Head_SEC_2300548.pdf