Integrated Approaches to Human Migration/Mobility in an Era of Rapid Global Change

We solicit proposals that contribute to an integrated systems approach to accurately characterize migration and mobility and its intersection with Global Change, both closely related and intersecting phenomena. Successful proposals will focus on illuminating the determinants of migration – why people move, do not move, from and to where and when, and on what time scale, in relation to Global Change processes like environmental and climate change, demographic changes, consumption patterns, energy use and land-use. Exploration of dependencies, linkages, and / or impacts between Global Change, migration and mobility, human constructs, social science and humanities approaches, and other studies are encouraged. Within this theme, there are three areas to consider including (1) data and methodology, (2) policy, and (3) human-centric approaches that integrate human perspectives and needs in all steps and aspects of a project and beyond.

Call themes:

Area 1 – synthesizing, integrating, and supplementing data and models

Area 2 – integrative governance and legal and policy frameworks

Area 3 – human-centric approaches to studying and integrating data and frameworks on vulnerable communities

Details of the call and the application process are provided via the application portal https://bfgo.org. There are also training modules available for proposers on the Belmont Forum YouTube channel. Before starting to prepare proposals, applicants are advised to contact their funding organisation(s) as listed in the annex documents for the call.