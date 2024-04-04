Internship Programme

APN is an intergovernmental network of 22 member countries in the Asia-Pacific region that promotes global change and sustainability research and continuously works towards bridging the gap between science and policy. APN works closely with researchers, members from academia, and policy- and decision-makers in the Asia-Pacific region to achieve its goals.

In addressing complex environmental- and global change-related challenges, APN supports regional research and capacity development programmes and its efforts are concentrated in the fields of climate; biodiversity and ecosystems; land, air, coasts and oceans; water-food-energy nexus, risk and resilience; and human dimensions. As a network that places particular importance on capacity building among early-career professionals, the APN Secretariat is accepting interns all year round and seeks to engage an intern to support the Secretariat in its day-to-day operations, especially in terms of knowledge management, scientific affairs and other areas of operation.

Term of the internship

The internship, in principle, will be based in Kobe, Japan but can be carried out remotely, or a mix of both, in a period from two to six months (ideally three months). The specific period and timing is negotiable. Applicants must clearly indicate the time period that they are available in the application.

Qualifications/eligibility

The candidate must meet the following eligibility criteria:

A student of a relevant Master’s or PhD programme, ideally with a scientific background in sustainability science, global environmental change or a related field;

Proficient in using Google Spreadsheets, Microsoft Excel and other Microsoft applications;

Strong capability in oral and written English;

Strong organisational skills and high capacity in meeting tight deadlines;

Experience in web content management systems (preferred);

Experience in social media communications and audio-visual content creation (preferred); and

Experience in writing and editing academic manuscripts in English (preferred);

Responsibilities

Under the supervision of the APN Programme Officers, the intern will track, organise, curate and disseminate outputs of APN projects and activities in order for knowledge products and project outputs to be properly documented and communicated to all stakeholders.

The assignments may include the following tasks, for example:

Undertake desktop-based research support to verify the quality and integrity of APN’s publication library;

Review, categorise, and tag new and existing project outputs and deliverables;

Support in the dissemination of project outputs and the APN mission by gathering and/or drafting creative content for newsletters and social media;

Assist in updating, compiling and organising relevant reports, documents and other products related to APN project output reporting and monitoring;

Support the APN Science Bulletin production process by identifying reviewers, facilitating the peer-review process, and any other areas of publication support

Support in the development of membership/partnership pages of the APN website

Support in increasing discoverability of existing metadata by using tools such as CrossRef metadata on existing content;

Contribute to other areas of knowledge management and scientific affairs as needed.

What APN can offer

The internship offers an opportunity to gain training and working experience with a secretariat of an intergovernmental network and contribute to project management and knowledge management. Overall, the intern’s role will be vital in promoting APN activities and programmes as well as increasing access to policy-relevant outputs and information on global change and sustainability.

The expected benefits of the internship include the following:

Experience working in an international office and with members of a secretariat that uses English as its official language for communication;

Opportunity to gain skills in rigorous data and knowledge management and web writing;

Opportunity to learn and become up-to-date with key and emerging issues related to global change and sustainability;

Opportunity to be trained on key concepts and practical skills in broader areas of APN’s work;

Opportunity to widen networks and liaise with scientists and practitioners in the region;

Internship credit (if required).

Internship arrangements

The intern should work a minimum of two times a week for a total duration of 15 to 28 hours a week distributed within APN business hours (9:00–17:30, Monday to Friday). The reporting schedule is negotiable with the APN Secretariat.

The internships offered are unpaid positions. Commuting allowance may be provided depending on the intern’s registered residence and based on APN regulations.

We are now accepting internship applications for the summer period (July – September). We kindly request all interested applicants submit their documents for consideration as soon as possible.