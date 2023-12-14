ITEX 2024 - Your Opportunity to Shape the Future

Dive into the future of technology at ITEX 2024, where "Generative AI" takes centre stage, revolutionising how we approach Artificial Intelligence (AI). This groundbreaking theme shifts away from the ordinary, showcasing AI's power to create entirely new content and solutions.
Unleash your innovation, flaunt your groundbreaking solutions, and tap into an audience hungry for AI-driven solutions covering:
- Data Analysis & Insights
- Automation & Efficiency
- Personalisation & Customer Experience
- Predictive maintenance
- Innovation & Research
Besides “Generative AI”, we are looking for inventions in 15 ITEX exhibit classifications, which include:
• Agriculture
• Automation, Manufacturing
• Automotive, Aerospace, Aviation & Transportation
• Beauty, Fitness & Sports
• Biotechnology
• Building & Construction
• Child Care, Special Care
• Education
• Environment, Energy
• Equipment, Electronic, Machinery
• Household & Office Products
• Industrial Design
• Information and Communications Technology, Telecommunications, Audio Visual
• Materials
• Medical, Health
This is your chance to showcase your groundbreaking work. Your invention has the potential to not only gain recognition but also to make a significant impact in your chosen field.
Join us today to showcase your invention today: https://bit.ly/ITEX24ex_ARN